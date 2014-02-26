Brendan Carr Named Legal Advisor To FCC Commissioner Pai

FCC commissioner Ajit Pai has named Brendan Carr to be his legal advisor for wireless, public safety and international issues.

That will be a big plate of issues given the upcoming broadcasting incentive auctions, which is being auctioned for wireless broadband and to fund a public safety network. Then there are the international spectrum coordination issues with Canada and Mexico related to broadcaster repacking after the auctions.

Carr comes from the FCC's Office of General Counsel and before that was an attorney with Wiley Rein.

Carr succeeds Jeffrey Neumann, who had been acting legal advisor on detail from the FCC's Media Bureau, where he returns.