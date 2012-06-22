Branscome to Replace Rosenworcel as Senior Communications Adviser to Senate Commerce
John Branscome, communications counsel for the Senate
Commerce Committee, is moving up to senior communications counsel, the post formerly
held by new Democratic FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, a committee source
confirmed.
In addition, Shawn Bone, a public policy consultant at Wiley
Rein in D.C., will be joining the committee, replacing Branscome.
Branscome is a former FCC bureau chief and legal adviser,
including to then Commissioners Michael Copps and Kathleen Abernathy. He was
also detailed from the FCC to advise Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on communications
issues.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.