Branscome to Replace Rosenworcel as Senior Communications Adviser to Senate Commerce

John Branscome, communications counsel for the Senate

Commerce Committee, is moving up to senior communications counsel, the post formerly

held by new Democratic FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, a committee source

confirmed.

In addition, Shawn Bone, a public policy consultant at Wiley

Rein in D.C., will be joining the committee, replacing Branscome.

Branscome is a former FCC bureau chief and legal adviser,

including to then Commissioners Michael Copps and Kathleen Abernathy. He was

also detailed from the FCC to advise Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on communications

issues.