Brandon Burgess Among Panelists For FCC's Jan. 12 Workshop

The FCC has announced the panelists for its Jan. 12 workshop

on financial issues facing broadcasters and one voice of experience will be

Brandon Burgess, head of Ion Media Networks, which last month finished its

restructuring following its bankruptcy filing.

Burgess will be the lone broadcaster, at least so far, in

the first panel of the two-panel workshop, the first of which will be devoted

to issues facing larger-market broadcasters--Ion is the nation's largest TV

station owner with 59 full-power stations.

The second panel will deal with financial issues of

smaller-market broadcasters.

In addition to Burgess, panel one participants will be James

Cotter of Sun Trust Bank, Brian Rich or Catalyst Investors, and Marci Ryvicker

of Wells Fargo.

Panel two will feature Susan Patrick of Patrick

Communications, Maria De Leon of KXTD Gaytan Broadcasting Media, Rick Peters of

Bluewater Broadcasting, and Terry Jones of Syncom Funds.

The FCC says other panelists could be added.

The workshop is part of the commission's ongoing quadrennial

review of its media ownership rules.