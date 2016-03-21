Brady Campaign Praises CBS' 'Good Wife'

The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, applauded The Good Wife for the March 20 episode about a gun "straw purchase" that resulted in a shooting death.

"As with other great social movements and public health issues — from seat belts, to drunk driving, to tobacco — there is a valuable role Hollywood and cultural influencers can play in facilitating essential conversations and giving a voice to the victims and families that suffer the most," said Dan Gross, president of the Brady Campaign. "We applaud the Good Wife for exploring this critical issue with such grace and empathy."

Gross pointed out that Good Wife star Julianna Margulies is a gun violence prevention advocate.