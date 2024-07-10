Cox Media Group Promotes Brad Smith to CFO

Cox Media Group said it promoted Brad Smith to chief financial officer.

Smith joined CMG as senior VP of finance in 2020 and has been interim co-CFO for the past six months.

“Brad brings a unique skillset and perspective to the role of CFO,” CMG CEO Dan York said. “He’s committed to maximizing company performance and efficiency and has been invaluable in helping CMG win in our local markets today while positioning us to continue to do so in the future. This is a well-earned promotion for Brad that also reflects the strength and depth of CMG’s talented team.”

Before joining CMG, Smith was a co-founder of Videa, acting as senior VP of revenue and operations. He also worked at Four Points Media and NBCUniversal.

“We have a great team at CMG, one that’s bonded by our commitment to creating value and generating revenue while helping our customers grow their businesses,” Smith said. “Local media is special because of the positive impact we have on the communities and businesses we serve. To consistently do that requires collective dedication and partnerships across CMG to align vision with strategy and execution to ultimately exceed our business goals.”