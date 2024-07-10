Cox Media Group Promotes Brad Smith to CFO
Executive joined station group in 2020
Cox Media Group said it promoted Brad Smith to chief financial officer.
Smith joined CMG as senior VP of finance in 2020 and has been interim co-CFO for the past six months.
“Brad brings a unique skillset and perspective to the role of CFO,” CMG CEO Dan York said. “He’s committed to maximizing company performance and efficiency and has been invaluable in helping CMG win in our local markets today while positioning us to continue to do so in the future. This is a well-earned promotion for Brad that also reflects the strength and depth of CMG’s talented team.”
Before joining CMG, Smith was a co-founder of Videa, acting as senior VP of revenue and operations. He also worked at Four Points Media and NBCUniversal.
“We have a great team at CMG, one that’s bonded by our commitment to creating value and generating revenue while helping our customers grow their businesses,” Smith said. “Local media is special because of the positive impact we have on the communities and businesses we serve. To consistently do that requires collective dedication and partnerships across CMG to align vision with strategy and execution to ultimately exceed our business goals.”
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.