Brad Deutsch Joins Garvey Schubert Barer

Garvey Schubert Barer has added attorney Brad Deutsch to its D.C. office as a member of its communications, media and information technology group, where he will help associations, candidates and others navigate election laws.

Most recently, Deutsch was chief of staff to Federal Election Commissioner Steven Walther. He will advise candidates, PACs corporations and trade associations on federal and state political and election laws.

Deutsch is also former special assistant to the chief of the FCC's then-Mass Media Bureau and was an attorney at Hogan Lovells.

“I am thrilled to be joining the brilliant, cohesive and collegial team of attorneys at GSB. I look forward to assisting our clients as we navigate the unpredictable and all too often counter-intuitive road that has been paved by recent turbulent changes in the law,” Deutsch said in a statement. Those include the Citizen's United Supreme Court decision that has allowed corporations and unions directly to fund campaign ads in federal elections.