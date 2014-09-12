Bounce TV Criticizes Retrans Reforms

Bounce TV says that the retransmission consent changes being considered in a Senate Commerce Committee satellite reauthorization bill will do "serious harm" to many affiliates that helped launch Bounce on their multicast channels.

In a letter to Commerce Committee leadership, they urged the committee to pass a clean bill when it marks up the must-pass legislation Sept. 17.

The letter came from channel execs Martin Luther King III and Andrew Young. The National Association of Broadcasters, which is fighting hard against the retrans proposals, has pointed to Bounce and its use of multicast channels to deliver diverse programming as one of the reasons broadcasters should hold on to spectrum rather than give it up at auction.

Like other broadcasters pushing back on the bill, they thanked the Senators for pulling the most heatedly debated proposal, the Local Choice plan to remake retrans, but like the Big Four Network affiliate heads that also weighed in with the committee, they the remaining retrans provisions would hurt Bounce and its audience.