Bounce TV Cofounder Tells Senate to Reject DeMint Bill

Add Bounce TV cofounder Martin Luther King III to the list

of broadcasters not eager for the Congress to take out the deregulatory broom

otherwise known as the Next Generation Television Marketplace Act (S. 2008).

That bill, offered up by Sen. Jim DeMint (R-S.C.), would

sweep away the retrans/must-carry regime as well as the compulsory copyright

license and cable and broadcast ownership regs.

In a letter to Sen. Commerce Committee Chair Jay Rockefeller

(D-W. Va.) dated Aug. 3, King said it was "critical" that

Rockefeller's committee reject the bill. Currently the Senate is on August

recess, and nothing is likely to happen on that front until the next Congress anyway.

But the issue or major FCC reg reform continues to be on many minds in

Washington, including Rockefeller's at a recenthearing on the 1992 Cable Act at which the DeMint bill was a topic of

discussion.

Without retrans revenues, says King, some broadcasters will

not be able to fund diverse programming. "While the sponsors of S. 2008

naively promise a more robust U.S. television marketplace when these rules are

repealed, the revers will happen," says King. "Broadcasters will lose

the financial flexibility to fund diverse programming, both on a broadcasters'

prime channel and on the digital subchannels that are allowing Bounce TV to

entertain and inform previously neglected African-American viewers.

The National Association of Broadcasters has already been

showcasing Bounce and other diverse multicast services as it advocates for

preserving the reach and quality of existing broadcast services that do not choose

to give up spectrum to wireless broadband.