Bounce, Brown Sugar to Carry Memorial for Aretha Franklin

Bounce TV and its Brown Sugar streaming service plan to carry the memorial service for soul singer Aretha Franklin live on Friday.

WXYZ-TV, the Detroit station owned, like Bounce and Brown Sugar, by the E.W. Scripps Co., will provide coverage and commentary of the event.

Detroit was Franklin’s hometown and the funeral will take place at Greater Grace Temple there. Performers during the services are expected to include Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Chaka Khan, Ronald Isley, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, The Clark Sisters and Marvin Sapp.

Smokey Robinson, Rev. Jesse Jackson and President Bill Clinton will be among the speakers.

A special, Celebrating the Queen of Soul is set to start at 9 a.m. ET. WXYZ anchor Carolyn Clifford and Glenda Lewis, who were longtime friends of Franklin’s will host the hour-long program, which will include highlights from her life and career as well as live reports.

The memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

Bounce is a digital broadcast network serving African Americans that is distributed over the secondary digital channels of broadcast stations nationwide. Brown Sugar is a streaming movie service that costs $3.99 a month.