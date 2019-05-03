Bounce Adding Comedy Series From Kevin Hart

Bounce is adding new comedy series from Kevin Hart to its primetime lineup, starting May 6.

Executive produced by Hart, and produced by Bounce and Lionsgate Television, each episode of Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud will feature content from the comedian’s digital LOL channel.

The show’s 10 episodes are hosted by Jasmin “Jazzy Brown.”

“Kevin Hart is a one of the most-popular, talented and funniest people on the planet,” commented David Hudson, executive VP of original programming for Bounce and Katz Networks. “We are thrilled to be in business with him.”

Laugh Out Loud joins other original comedies on Bounce, including Family Time, In The Cut and Last Call.

“We’re very excited to work with Bounce and bring our all-star lineup of comedy to linear audiences,” said Jeff Clanagan, president of Laugh Out Loud. “Partnering with Bounce allows us to further expand on the rapid growth of the network and shine a spotlight on some of the best emerging talent in the comedy scene.”

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ud_eX5sk8qA[/embed]