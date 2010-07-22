Boucher/Terry Bill Would Clarify FCC Authority to Migrate USF to Broadband

The FCC

won't need to reclassify braodband as a Title II service to clarify its

ability to migrate the Universal Service Fund to broadband if a

just-introduced bill by Rep. Rick Boucher (D-Va.) and

Rep. Lee Terry (R-Neb.) can run the legislative gauntlet.

The bill,

which follows up on a USF reform draft Boucher circulated previously for

input, is supported by the National Cable & Telecommunications

Association, USTelecom and others. NCTA called the

Universal Service Reform Act of 2010 "a sound first step to refocus the

program on broadband."

"Building on a proposal that NCTA

filed with the FCC last year, the bill would establish a permanent

mechanism by which the Commission would reassess support levels in

competitive areas and reduce or eliminate support where

adequate competition exists," NCTA President & CEO Kyle McSlarrow said. "The bill also recognizes

the importance of resolving the difficult, but very important, issues

surrounding intercarrier compensation reform."

"It declares

broadband to be a universal service, so support for the build out of

broadband lines would be explicit," according to a summary of the bill.

Among other

things it would also develop a new model for calculating what companies

have to pay into the high-cost fund, which currently subsidizes phone

service to areas where the cost to deliver

it is too high to make business sense.

It will also

reform the fund by reducing the support to incumbent carriers in areas

where at least 75% of the households have competitive choices.

The bill

also requires wireless carriers to bid competitively for USF support.

The FCC has

made transitioning USF to broadband one of its goals in the national

broadband plan because it argues, and few would dispute, that the

Internet is becoming a lifeline service similar to

phone and electricity.

"The measure

will expand who pays into the Fund, control the growth of the Fund and

modernize the Fund by allowing its use for the deployment of high-speed

broadband service," said Boucher and Terry

in announcing the bill's introduction.

"We endorse this

legislation, support its passage and will continue to cooperate as this

legislation makes its way through Congress," said Verizon SVP Peter

Davidson in a statement.