Boucher, Stearns Introduce Voluntary Spectrum Auction Bill

Rep. Rick Boucher (D-Va.) wants to put a capital (and

"Capitol") V in "voluntary" when it comes to spectrum incentive

auctions.

Boucher, chairman of the House Communications Subcommittee, has teamed

with ranking member Cliff Stearns (R-Fla.) to introduce a bill that would make

sure that if the government reclaims broadcasters' spectrum for auction and

re-use for wireless broadband, it can only do so from broadcasters who give it

up voluntarily, and not ones who are coerced either directly or indirectly.

Boucher has long championed only auctions that give broadcasters

the legitimate option of saying "no thanks" to the government's

offer, while acknowledging he believes there is a spectrum crisis that a truly

voluntary process might help alleviate.

Bills have already been introduced that would allow for incentive

auctions--Congress has to authorize the FCC to share proceeds with

broadcasters. But this is the first to put protecting broadcasters' options

front and center.

The Voluntary Incentive Auctions Act of 2010 would allow the FCC

to conduct the auction and determine what cut broadcasters would get of

the proceeds, but would prohibit it "from reclaiming the licenses of

broadcast television licensees or any other licensees directly or indirectly on

an involuntary basis for the purpose of conducting an incentive auction."

The three-page bill does not spell out what indirect means are

prohibited. Broadcasters are concerned that current incentive auctionlegislation proposed by Senators John Kerry (D-Mass.) and Olympia Snowe(R-Me.) would also levy a spectrum fee on broadcasters who retain their

spectrum.

Broadcasters argue that would be a thumb on the scale for clearing

broadcasters from the band.

The National Association of Broadcasters praised the bill.

"NAB salutes Chairman Boucher and

Ranking Member Stearns for their vision on an issue of vital importance

to tens of millions of Americans who rely on local TV stations for

high-quality entertainment, niche programming and

lifeline emergency news and information," said NAB spokesman Dennis

Wharton in a statement. "[W]e have no quarrel with incentive auctions

that are truly voluntary, and the Boucher/Stearns bill is a clear step

in the right direction."



Another step would be getting rid of

spectrum fees in any auction bill, which Wharton said the NAB has made

clear it has problems with.

"We're

pleased to see consensus growing across government for the voluntary

incentive auctions outlined in the National Broadband Plan," said FCC

spokeswoman

Jen Howard. "This pro-investment spectrum strategy will spur economic

growth, create jobs, and promote U.S. global leadership in mobile."