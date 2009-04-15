Boucher Schedules Online Privacy Hearing
Rep. Rick Boucher (D-VA) has scheduled a hearing on one of his key legislative priorities: online privacy.
Boucher, chairman of the House Communications, Internet and Technology Subcommittee, will hold the hearing --
"Communications Networks and Consumer Privacy: Recent Developments," on April 23 at 10 a.m. There will also be a staff briefing the day before.
One of the recent developments is that Boucher has told Multichannel News that he is working on a bipartisan bill that would impose privacy protections--some combination of opt-in and opt-out requirements--for behavioral advertising and data collection and their use by Web sites.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.