Boucher Schedules Online Privacy Hearing

Rep. Rick Boucher (D-VA) has scheduled a hearing on one of his key legislative priorities: online privacy.

Boucher, chairman of the House Communications, Internet and Technology Subcommittee, will hold the hearing --

"Communications Networks and Consumer Privacy: Recent Developments," on April 23 at 10 a.m. There will also be a staff briefing the day before.

One of the recent developments is that Boucher has told Multichannel News that he is working on a bipartisan bill that would impose privacy protections--some combination of opt-in and opt-out requirements--for behavioral advertising and data collection and their use by Web sites.