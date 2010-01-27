Boucher Proposing To Preempt State Consumer Protections On Wireless Service

House Communications & Internet Subcommittee Chairman

Rick Boucher (D-Va.) said Wednesday (Jan. 27) he hopes later this year to

introduce a bill establishing a set of national consumer protection standards

for wireless service--including Internet service--that would preempt state

regulation.

He told an audience at the Congressional Internet Caucus

State of the Net conference in Washington

Wednesday that the wireless industry was the "poster child" for a

national set of standards that would in turn provide protections for Internet

users.

He pointed out that a cell phone or PDA user could be living

in one state, work in another and carry on most of his use while on the road.

"So, for millions of users I think it is very hard to determine which

state has the greatest relevance in establishing consumer protection rights for

that user."

He said he had consulted with industry, as well as the FCC

and state authorities. "We hope to have legislation ready for circulation

in the not-to-distant future," he said.