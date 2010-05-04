Boucher Proposes Opt-In/Opt-Out Online Privacy Regime

Rep. Rick Boucher (D-Va.) has released a discussion draft of

his privacy legislation that combines and opt-in/opt-out regime for the collection

of personal data for targeted marketing and advertising.

The bill would require Web users to opt in to collection of

sensitive information relating to financial and medical information, sexual

orientation, "precise geographic locations, or social security numbers. It

would also mandate opt-in for sharing information with unaffiliated third

parties, other than for an operational or transactional purpose, which users

would have to opt out of.

The bill would allow the collection of other types of

information about individuals unless they opt out, but it would require

companies that collect personally identifiable information to conspicuously and

clearly make that fact known so that users could opt out or in, depending on

the type of info.

The "transactional" carve-out is for third-party

ad networks that collect information from various Web sites in order to create

profiles and target ads based on preferences. Boucher has said before that such

tailored advertising can be beneficial. "Opt-out consent would apply to

sharing of an individual's information with a third-party ad network if there

is a clear, easy-to-find link to a webpage for the ad network that allows a

person to edit his or her profile and, if he chooses, to opt out of having a

profile, provided that the ad network does not share the individual's information

with anyone else."

Boucher gave a shout-out to online ads in announcing the

draft's release. "Online advertising supports much of the commercial content,

applications and services that are available on the Internet today without

charge, and this legislation will not disrupt this well-established and

successful business model. It simply extends to consumers important baseline

privacy protections," Boucher said.

The Federal Trade Commission would be charged with

implementing and enforcing the online privacy rules, which states also free to

enforce those rules.

The bill would not require consent for use of transactional

data--web logs and cookies--or to use anonymous aggregate data to target users.

The bill has been one of his legislative priorities since he

took over as chair of the House Communications Subcommittee.

While it is only a discussion draft, Boucher said that the

bill "reflects broad areas of consensus among the members who are

circulating it today."