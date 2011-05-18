Boucher Joins Sidley & Austin
Rick Boucher, former chairman of the House Communications
Subcommittee, has joined law firm Sidley & Austin as a partner, launching
its "government strategies" practice.
Boucher was unseated in a close race, but in a midterm
election that saw control of the House move decisively to Republicans.
"The new group will provide advice and counsel to
clients "seeking legislative and policy solutions to their business
problems," said the firm.
Upon his departure from the Congress, Boucher was
universally praised for his intellect in general, his command of telecom and
tech issues in particular, and his ability to work with Democrats andRepublican.
Boucher had served 14 terms in the House.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.