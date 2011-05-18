Boucher Joins Sidley & Austin

Rick Boucher, former chairman of the House Communications

Subcommittee, has joined law firm Sidley & Austin as a partner, launching

its "government strategies" practice.

Boucher was unseated in a close race, but in a midterm

election that saw control of the House move decisively to Republicans.

"The new group will provide advice and counsel to

clients "seeking legislative and policy solutions to their business

problems," said the firm.

Upon his departure from the Congress, Boucher was

universally praised for his intellect in general, his command of telecom and

tech issues in particular, and his ability to work with Democrats andRepublican.

Boucher had served 14 terms in the House.