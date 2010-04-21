Boucher Echoes Free Press Criticisms of FCC Deployment Figures

Rick Boucher (D-Va.), chair of the House Communications

& Internet Subcommittee, has commended the FCC for its national broadband

plan. He said the FCC had done a "truly outstanding job" sifting

through the comments and coming up with a strategy. But he also said he was

worried the plan does not accurately reflect broadband deployment.

The Wednesday (April 21) hearing focused on deployment to

unserved and underserved areas, including rural areas like much of his

district. He said he wanted to insure access at "meaningful speeds and

"truly affordable prices." The

plan found that 95% had access to at least 4 Mbsp download service,

leaving only about 7 million without service. Boucher said he had "serious

concerns" about the accuracy of that figure, echoing concerns raised by

Free Press in preparedtestimony for the hearing.

Boucher said the broadband availability map for his own

district over-reports figures, and said he was sure it had happened elsewhere.

"I can't consider those projections to be

reliable," he said.

Boucher said there remain many areas without access to

broadband, or if they do, at only slow speeds and high prices.

Ranking committee member Cliff Stearns (R-Fla.) invoked the

BitTorrent decision as a warning to take a light touch on broadband regulation.

He pushed for letting the unfettered free market build out broadband. He said

he was not saying government should have no role, but that it should target the

remaining 5%, rather than the 95% that have it. Stearns did not express any

reservations about that 95% figure.

"Congress and the FCC must not revert to failed

regulatory ideas," he said, like net neutrality or forcing access to

facilities.

Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Henry Waxman

(D-Calif.) said consumers should have access from a "variety of

providers." He gave a shout out to

lowering pole attachment rates and transforming the Universal Service Fund into

a broadband fund. He praised the FCC for launching its USF proceeding in its

public meeting Wednesday.

John Shimkus (R-Ill.) said he was "conflicted"

about the plan. "Before we deploy we ought to map," he said. He also said the FCC needs to define the

standard speed, whether it is 4 Mbps or 100. He said he rejected the suggestion

that it is the government's role to support overbuilders.

Democratic Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.) agreed that accurate

data is indispensable.