Boucher Draws Applause

Praise continued to flow Wednesday for exiting House Communications Subcommittee Chairman Rick Boucher (D-Va.).

"Rep. Rick

Boucher was at the center of American telecommunications policy for

nearly three decades," said American Cable Association President Matt

Polka Wednesday following his loss in Tuesday night's

election after 14 terms in Congress. "Rep. Boucher understood that good

policy is made when concept confronts opportunity, and he went about

the business of lawmaking with erudition, calm civility and intellectual

rigor in an effort to locate the most desirable

outcome for the nation and his rural Virginia district. His door always

remained open to ACA members for an exchange of ideas and a search for

common ground to improve conditions in unserved and underserved

communities."

That

sentiment was echoed by Gigi Sohn, president of Public Knowledge, in a

blog posting. "Though I am a mere public interest advocate," said Sohn,

"Rick Boucher's door was always open, and he was

extremely generous with his time, even after he became subcommittee

chair.

"There is no

one in Washington more steeped in telecom knowledge than Rick Boucher,"

said National Association of Broadcasters spokesman Dennis Wharton. "we

will miss his intellect and his Southern

graciousness."

"Boucher

long served as a substantive thought leader and a policy guy actually

ready to get in under the hood to understand issues," said Bruce Melman,

co-chairman of the Internet Innovation Alliance.

"He will be missed by a lot of folks."



