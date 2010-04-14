Boucher: Broadband Plan Should Not Force Broadcasters Off Spectrum

House Communications Subcommittee Chairman Rick Boucher

(D-Va.) took the opportunity of a public sidebar discussion on the House floor

with Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) to make it clear he doesn't want any part

of the FCC's broadband plan to include forcing broadcasters off their spectrum.

He also doesn't want the commission proceeding with its

voluntary spectrum reclamation plan before it has identified where the spectrum

is available and from whom it should come, and reported that information to

Congress, a process that could take several years.

Although the House failed to pass a spectrum inventory bill

(HR 3125) via unanimous consent Wednesday (Apr. 14) after a Republican member

made it lessthan unanimous, Boucher still got to make his point, which came even as

broadcasters are pondering their spectrum fate at the National Association of

Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas.

"It would not be an appropriate step to require that

broadcasters engage in the surrender of any part of the spectrum they

hold," Boucher said on the House floor.

Blackburn asked Boucher his

views on how the FCC should proceed on its recommendations in the national

broadband plan, which include an order by next year on reclaiming 120 MHz of

spectrum from broadcasters via voluntary auctions, in light of the spectrum

bill, which anticipates a several-year-long process in first identifying what

spectrum may be available.

"There is not doubt that more spectrum is needed in

order to meet the nation's rising demand for wireless services," said

Boucher," but he also said that "conducting the spectrum inventory

that this legislation requires is an essential first step," and a

"clear roadmap." Blackburn said she

heartily agreed.

As to the spectrum being sought from broadcasters in

particular, she pointed to the plans assertion of a voluntary program but said

that it "hints that other, presumably involuntary methods, of relocating

broadcast stations may be necessary." She asked him whether he supported

such involuntary methods.

Boucher was happy to oblige: "I agree that the right

approach is to work with television broadcasters to identify the spectrum they

now hold that, on a purely consensual basis, could be repurposed wireless

use."

Boucher is not suggesting new spectrum is not needed. He has

repeatedly acknowledged the need and desirability of freeing up spectrum for

wireless broadband use, including from broadcasters if it is freely given, and

did so again Wednesday.

But he used the House floor time to reiterate that it must

be voluntary, period. "Broadcasters who surrender spectrum would receive

compensation for a voluntary spectrum transfer. I would not support the

commission's requiring stations to give up spectrum involuntarily."

Congress will have to approve the FCC's reclamation plan,

since it involves auctions where some of the proceeds would go to industry,

rather than the government.