Boucher to Be Honorary Chair of Internet Innovation Alliance
Former House Communications Subcommittee Chairman Rick Boucher (D-Va.) has been
named honorary chairman of the Internet Innovation Alliance. Political analyst
and consultant Jamal Simmons has been named honorary co-chair.
IIA is a group of tech companies building and deploying broadband networks--Corning,
AT&T, Alcatel-Lucent--that are advocating for universal broadband
deployment.
"Congressman Boucher and Jamal Simmons are a natural fit to join IIA," said IIA
Co-Chairman Bruce Mehlman. "The Alliance
has long marshaled innovation leaders in support of public policies that
harness the power of high-speed Internet to benefit all Americans. We are
thrilled to partner on achieving universal broadband with these two leaders who
have been so dedicated to expanding access to opportunity for all Americans."
Boucher was a founder and co-chair of the House Internet
Caucus and was active on issues like universal service reform and privacy
legislation.
He recently joined law firm Sidley & Austin as a partner, launching its
"government strategies" practice. He will not be a registered
lobbyist, but will coordinate its government policy strategy, according to aspokesman for the firm.
Upon his departure from the Congress at the end of the last session (he was
unseated in the Republican House blitz), Boucher was universally praised for
his intellect in general, his command of telecom and tech issues in particular,
and his ability to work with Democrats and Republicans after having served 14
terms in the House.
Simmons was an advisor on the Obama campaign and also worked on the Clinton
and Gore campaigns.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.