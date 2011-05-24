Boucher to Be Honorary Chair of Internet Innovation Alliance

Former House Communications Subcommittee Chairman Rick Boucher (D-Va.) has been

named honorary chairman of the Internet Innovation Alliance. Political analyst

and consultant Jamal Simmons has been named honorary co-chair.

IIA is a group of tech companies building and deploying broadband networks--Corning,

AT&T, Alcatel-Lucent--that are advocating for universal broadband

deployment.

"Congressman Boucher and Jamal Simmons are a natural fit to join IIA," said IIA

Co-Chairman Bruce Mehlman. "The Alliance

has long marshaled innovation leaders in support of public policies that

harness the power of high-speed Internet to benefit all Americans. We are

thrilled to partner on achieving universal broadband with these two leaders who

have been so dedicated to expanding access to opportunity for all Americans."

Boucher was a founder and co-chair of the House Internet

Caucus and was active on issues like universal service reform and privacy

legislation.

He recently joined law firm Sidley & Austin as a partner, launching its

"government strategies" practice. He will not be a registered

lobbyist, but will coordinate its government policy strategy, according to aspokesman for the firm.

Upon his departure from the Congress at the end of the last session (he was

unseated in the Republican House blitz), Boucher was universally praised for

his intellect in general, his command of telecom and tech issues in particular,

and his ability to work with Democrats and Republicans after having served 14

terms in the House.

Simmons was an advisor on the Obama campaign and also worked on the Clinton

and Gore campaigns.