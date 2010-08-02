Boucher Backs Comcast-NBCU Deal

In letters to the FCC and the Justice Department, House

Communications Subcommittee Chairman Rick Boucher (D-Va.) has asked both to

approve the Comcast/NBCU $30 billion joint venture, but he also recommends

applying conditions on access to video programming online.

"After reviewing the matter, I urge the FCC [and the

"Department"] to approve the Comcast-NBC Universal combination,"

Boucher wrote, according to copies of the letter supplied by his office.

Then he asked them both to "consider and address" the

following proposed conditions to "mitigate the potential for harm to

competition and consumers."

His proposals include 1) preventing any shows now delivered over

the NBC broadcast network from migrating to the TV Everywhere platform, 2)

prohibiting exclusive online programming deals for programming in which the

companies have an attributable interest; 3) prohibiting blocking access

to competitors video programming; 4) a prohibition on migration of NBC

broadcast sports to cable-exclusive play (Boucher recognizes that would

essentially be incorporating an agreement Comcast has already made with NBC

affiliates to that effect; 5) a requirement that programming in which the

companies have a financial interest must be able to be played on any

Internet-enabled device so long as it does not compromise the look, function,

or copyright protection of the service.

Boucher suggested that a network neutrality condition should not

be applied. He pointed to ongoing discussions about a potential legislative

fix, and said that if those are successful the Congress would be working on a

bill to apply a "uniform set" of openness principles.

Those would have universal application, he said, but in the

meantime, "it would be highly inappropriate to impose network openness

requirements on a single broadband provider," he said, "Accordingly,

I urge that the Department not impose any conditions on its approval of the

Comcast-NBCU combination regarding network openness.

Comcast and NBCU execs have said

they are open to discussing other conditions, but feel that they have already

offered up a full plate of them regarding everything from diversity

and retrans to access to independent programming.

Boucher urged both the FCC and Justice to approve the deal by Dec. 1, which would be approximately a year since the deal was announced.

The FCC's own informal shot clock on vetting the merger would currently expire a few days before that.