‘Boston Globe’ Newspaper To Launch Daily Newscast

Segun Oduolowu, host of ‘Boston Globe Today,’ poses for a portrait in the newspaper’s new video studio.

Newspaper The Boston Globe launches a daily newscast this spring. The half-hour show, called Boston Globe Today, will air Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. on New England Sports Network (NESN), and will stream on the NESN 360 app, the Globe app and on Globe.com.

Boston Globe Today will provide “an in-depth perspective on stories from the Globe’s newsroom, offering a deeper dive of major news, politics, business and entertainment stories and how they impact New Englanders,” said Boston Globe Media, which did not reveal the start date beyond this spring.

(Image credit: Boston Globe Media)

Monday through Thursday, the show will focus on news, and Friday is about sports. Segun Oduolowu hosts Monday through Thursday, and Christopher Gasper of the Boston Globe hosts Fridays.

“We are continuously improving the ways that we deliver vital news and information to our community and are excited to build a television show that will bring the Globe’s award-winning journalism to a broader audience,” inda Henry, Boston Globe Media CEO, said. “Boston Globe Today reflects our commitment to serve our community, invest in local journalism, and for Boston Globe Media to be an innovative news leader.”

The newscast will air from a studio in the Boston Globe newsroom. Oduolowu’s credits include People (The TV Show!) and Scripps program The List. Gasper is a columnist at the paper and a radio host as well.

“I'm thrilled to join the Boston Globe Today team, working on this exciting collaboration between the Globe and NESN,” said Oduolowu. “I look forward to diving into the stories affecting this historic city and New England at large, drawing on the considerable talents of the Globe newsroom.”

John Henry, owner of the Boston Red Sox, bought the Globe in 2013. The parent company of the Red Sox, Fenway Sports Group, is part owner of NEWS.

“NESN is excited to partner with The Boston Globe to deliver compelling news coverage to our viewers across our television and digital properties.” NESN president and CEO Sean McGrail said. ■