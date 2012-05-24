Boston Battles Back for Basic Rate Control

The city of Boston says Comcast's math does not add up, and

that it should still be able to regulate basic rates.

That came in a response to Comcast's request that the FCCrescind the city's recently won ability to regulate those rates.

The FCC's Media Bureau recertified the city back in April,

citing changed circumstances in the 10 years since RCN was considered

sufficient competition under the less stringent local exchange carrier

effective competition test. But the FCC stayed the effectiveness of that ruling

until Comcast had a chance to petition to decertify under a multichannel video

provider test.

Comcast argues that under that test, combining DirecTV subs

with Dish subs with RCN subs yields a figure of 18.37% of occupied

households according to the 2010 census. The threshold for meeting the

competition standard is 15% of the market.

In its response, Boston attorneys said that RCN's numbers

should not be counted, and that without them, it cannot meet the competitive

provider standard. They also argue that Comcast counts dormitories and

"other facilities" in its sub count numerator, but not in its

occupied households denominator, providing a skewed picture.

"The fact that Comcast even can suggest (wrongly) that

it faces â€˜effective' competition under these circumstances indicates that it is

time for Congress and the Commission to reexamine what constitutes effective

competition," the city argues.