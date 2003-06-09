Trending

Boomerang's sub count mounts

Turner Broadcasting System Inc.'s retro cartoon network, Boomerang, now claims 9.1 million subscribers.

Some 30 million households also now have the chance to catch Boomerang if they decide to sign up.

That's an increase of about 4 million subscribers in the past 12 months, according
to Coleman Breland, executive vice president, sales and marketing.