Bono Mack Loses Close Race

Updated: 1:42 p.m. ET





Veteran House Communications Subcommittee member Mary Bono

Mack (R-Calif.) has lost a close race to Democratic challenger Raul Ruiz. With

100% of the vote in, it was Ruiz's 83,402 to Bono Mack's 78,845, according to

the website of California's Secretary of State, Debra Bowen. The Republican

leaders of the still Republican-controlled House Communications Subcommittee

won their re-election bids.





Bono Mack has been a strong advocate of Internet privacy and

cybersecurity, as well as an opponent of government regulation of the Internet.

She was a driving force behind the resolution championing the current

multistakeholder model of Internet governance.





Though a generally deregulatory, pro-business Republican, shehas been tough on the online advertising industry for not doing enough to

give consumers control over targeted ads and their personal info. Bono Mack is

also chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee Subcommittee on Commerce,

Manufacturing and Trade.





Greg Walden (R-Ore.), chair of the House Energy and Commerce

Committee's Communications Subcommittee, was re-elected by a wide margin in

Oregon's second district with almost 70% of the vote, according to unofficial

results from the Secretary of State.





Lee Terry (R-Neb.), vice chair of the Communications

Subcommittee, is also returning, having won a bit of a squeaker with a little

over 51% of the vote.





Fred Upton (R-Mich.), chair of the parent House Energy &

Commerce Committee, will also be back.