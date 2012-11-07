Bono Mack Loses Close Race
Updated: 1:42 p.m. ET
Veteran House Communications Subcommittee member Mary Bono
Mack (R-Calif.) has lost a close race to Democratic challenger Raul Ruiz. With
100% of the vote in, it was Ruiz's 83,402 to Bono Mack's 78,845, according to
the website of California's Secretary of State, Debra Bowen. The Republican
leaders of the still Republican-controlled House Communications Subcommittee
won their re-election bids.
Bono Mack has been a strong advocate of Internet privacy and
cybersecurity, as well as an opponent of government regulation of the Internet.
She was a driving force behind the resolution championing the current
multistakeholder model of Internet governance.
Though a generally deregulatory, pro-business Republican, shehas been tough on the online advertising industry for not doing enough to
give consumers control over targeted ads and their personal info. Bono Mack is
also chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee Subcommittee on Commerce,
Manufacturing and Trade.
Greg Walden (R-Ore.), chair of the House Energy and Commerce
Committee's Communications Subcommittee, was re-elected by a wide margin in
Oregon's second district with almost 70% of the vote, according to unofficial
results from the Secretary of State.
Lee Terry (R-Neb.), vice chair of the Communications
Subcommittee, is also returning, having won a bit of a squeaker with a little
over 51% of the vote.
Fred Upton (R-Mich.), chair of the parent House Energy &
Commerce Committee, will also be back.
