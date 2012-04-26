Boehner: White House Wants to Create Cybersecurity 'Monster'

House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) said Thursday that the

White House wants to create a cybersecurity "monster" to run

roughshod over the Internet.

Asked at a press conference to respond to the White House

veto threat of the Republican (and cable operator) backed Cyber Intelligence

Sharing and Protection Act (CISPA), Boehner said: "The White House believes the

government ought to control the Internet."

He said the White House believed "that the government

ought to take care of everything that is needed for cybersecurity," but

that it was "in a camp all by themselves." Actually some

congressional Dems, including those backing Senate cybersecurity legislation,

are in the same camp.

Boehner said that private industry and "other parts of

the government" understand that the government can't be in charge of the

Internet.

He called the cybersecurity bill package teed up for House

votes Thursday "common sense" steps to allow people to work together to prevent

cyberterrorism, He said there were more steps that would be needed, but he said

that was a fundamentally different approach the White House wanted to create

"this monster here in Washington that can control what we can see or not

see on the Internet."