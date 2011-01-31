Boehner To Keynote NRB Dinner

House Speaker

John Boehner (R-Ohio) has agreed to be the speaker at the National Religious

Broadcasters Media Leadership dinner.

That will be

Feb. 27 at NRB's annual convention in Nashville. "As second in the line of

presidential succession, the Speaker has keen insight on the very First

Amendment questions that are of such great concern to NRB members,"

said NRB President Frank Wright in announcing the get.

Among NRB's

key concerns are that the fairness doctrine could return, powered by the

concern over "civil discourse" in political debate prompted by the

Tucson shootings.

The doctrine

required broadcasters to air both sides of controversial issues. Its demise in

1987 is credited with the rise of conservative talk radio. "NRB expects

the battle to define "civil discourse" to ramp up in coming months, bringing

with it a renewed effort to reinstate the Fairness Doctrine," the group

said in a Jan. 20 e-mail announcing an open letter to the president asking him

to publicly oppose speech censorship.

In his Jan, 25

State of the Union speech, the president signaled he was not looking

to squelch heated debate. "The debates have been contentious,"

he said, "we have fought fiercely for our beliefs. And that's a good

thing. That's what a robust democracy demands. That's what helps set us apart

as a nation.

Boehner has spoken out

against the doctrine, including expressing concerns back in 2008 when some

Democrats indicated they would like to see its return (http://www.broadcastingcable.com/article/160959-Boehner_Voices_Concern_Over_Eshoo_s_Fairness_Doctrine_Comments.php).