Bob Woodruff to Get NAB Distinguished Service Award

Bob Woodruff, ABC newsman and former World News Tonight anchor before being severely injured in a roadside bombing in Iraq in January 2006, will receive the National Association of Broadcasters Distinguished Service Award at its annual convention in Las Vegas April 18.

“Bob Woodruff is a shining example of excellence in television news reporting,” said NAB president Gordon Smith in announcing the selection. “From Afghanistan to Iraq to North Korea, Bob has been on the front lines of the most important stories. The personal tragedy he has faced in pursuit of the news, in addition to his philanthropic efforts, make him more than qualified for NAB’s highest honor.”

The DSA is for significant and lasting contributions to the industry.

Following his injury, Woodruff used his experience to report on traumatic brain injuries and their effect on soldiers. He received a Peabody award for that reporting.