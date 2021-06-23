Black News Channel Reaches Carriage Deal with Verizon Fios TV

BNC (Black News Channel) has reached a carriage agreement with Verizon Fios TV, extending the reach of the African-American targeted news channel to nearly 60 million linear cable subscribers, both parties announced Wednesday.

The deal allows BNC, which launched in February 2020, to reach more than 3.7 million Verizon Fios TV subscribers. Verizon is the latest linear distributor to carry BNC, joining Comcast, DirecTV, Charter Communications and Dish Network, according to the channel. BNC offers coverage of the unique perspectives, challenges and success of Black and brown communities.

Also Read : BNC's Aisha Mills Discusses The Equality Act and Representation at Pride TV Summit

“We are pleased to reach this important distribution agreement with Verizon Fios TV and continue BNC’s strong growth trajectory during a period of contraction for most of the industry,” said Princell Hair, CEO of BNC in a statement. “Linear and digital platforms are seeing increasing value in BNC’s unprecedented coverage of the experiences unfolding in Black and Brown communities as well as perspectives, viewpoints and stories that are not presented anywhere else.”

Also Read: Multicultural Perspectives: Princell Hair Leads Black News Channel Through Turbulent News Cycle (video)