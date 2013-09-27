Blumenthal Prepping Sports Blackout Bill

Sen.

Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is

working on a bill that would prevent the major professional sports leagues from

allowing games to be blacked out during retransmission consent disputes or

other programming impasses.

The bill

would apply to the NFL, Major League Baseball, NBA and the NHL and is

keyed to their antitrust exemptions.

The

legislation does not make the leagues do anything, at least not technically.

But it does say that if they want to keep their exemptions, they need to make

it part of their contracts that no video licensee, broadcaster or MVPD, can

withhold their programming during a contractual dispute.

TV stations

or cable operators could still black out their own programming or big-ticket draws like the Oscars or owned

content or college sports. But not the pro sports league games that are made

possible thanks to the antitrust exemption, and tax exempt status, and public

subsidies for stadiums.

Regional

sports networks could also not withhold games during carriage disputes.

The bill

also requires leagues to make home games available online to viewers who can't

watch them on broadcast or cable, though in that case the issue is not

programming disputes but where those viewers live in relation to their favorite

team.

The

leagues could still black out games

online for anyone with a local area IP address showing they can get it on

broadcast, for example. But

in cases where, for example, MLB's local areas in Boston and New

York wind up overlapping and say, a Red

Sox fan can only get the Mets on broadcast and the Yankees on their local cable

operator, MLB would have to give them online access to the Sox, but would be allowed

to charge a fee.

That

provision is primarily targeted to MLB to get it to narrow those local areas if

it wants to keep its exemption.

Hill

sources say those working on the bill have been in discussion with industry

players including broadcasters, ESPN, Comcast and others. The bill has been

tweaked with perhaps a couple more tweaks to go. The timing of the bill's

introduction is unclear-the Senate and House were still at odds over the budget

last week-but it could be introduced as early as next week.

Sports

fans across the country are sick and tired of being blacked out of games of

their favorite teams, My proposal would condition the broad anti-trust

exemptions give to the leagues by Congress upon making their programming more

available to fans, " Blumenthal

told B&C/Multi in an e-mail. "It

treats all players in the industry fairly and leaves the decisions up to the

leagues whether they want to meet their public interest obligations or lose

their anti-trust exemptions."

Sen. John

McCain (R-Ariz.) could be a co-sponsor, said one source. McCain's office could not be

reached for comment at press time.