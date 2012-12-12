Blumenthal Joins Senate Commerce
The Democratic Steering Committee Wednesday made its
committee assignments, and Richard Blumenthal has been added to the Commerce
Committee, which oversees the FCC and other communications issues.
He replaces Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.), cousin of National
Association of Broadcasters president Gordon Smith, who moves to
Appropriations.
"I'm excited to welcome Senator Blumenthal to the Commerce
Committee," said Commerce chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) "He
brings serious expertise as a former Connecticut Attorney General and he will
strengthen this Committee, particularly in our efforts to protect consumers and
bolster personal privacy. At the same time, I wish we could have kept all
existing members. Senator Udall has worked tirelessly on behalf of his
constituents and I deeply appreciate his major contributions to this
Committee's successes. He remains a strong voice in the Senate for consumer
protection and will no doubt continue to make an impact on these issues."
