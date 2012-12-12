Blumenthal Joins Senate Commerce

The Democratic Steering Committee Wednesday made its

committee assignments, and Richard Blumenthal has been added to the Commerce

Committee, which oversees the FCC and other communications issues.

He replaces Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.), cousin of National

Association of Broadcasters president Gordon Smith, who moves to

Appropriations.

"I'm excited to welcome Senator Blumenthal to the Commerce

Committee," said Commerce chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) "He

brings serious expertise as a former Connecticut Attorney General and he will

strengthen this Committee, particularly in our efforts to protect consumers and

bolster personal privacy. At the same time, I wish we could have kept all

existing members. Senator Udall has worked tirelessly on behalf of his

constituents and I deeply appreciate his major contributions to this

Committee's successes. He remains a strong voice in the Senate for consumer

protection and will no doubt continue to make an impact on these issues."