Bloomquist Named E&C Staff Director

House Energy & Commerce Committee chair Greg Walden (R-Ore.) has named Mike Bloomquist, currently deputy staff director, to succeed Ray Baum as staff director.

Baum died Feb. 9 after a long battle with cancer.

Bloomquist, before becoming deputy staff director under Walden, had held the same post under Walden's predecessor, Fred Upton of Michigan.

His government service also includes general counsel of the Select Committee on Deficit Reduction, general counsel of the Science Committee, and a member of the Solicitor’s office in the Department of the Interior.

He is also former partner at Wiley Rein and associate at Patton Boggs.