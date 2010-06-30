Bloomberg Opposes Comcast-NBCU as Currently Constituted

In meetings with

staffers for Republican FCC Commissioners Robert McDowell and

Meredith Attwell Baker earlier this week,

lobbyists for Bloomberg LP explained their petition to deny the Comcast-NBC Universal

deal.

Bloomberg is concerned

that without certain conditions, Comcast will have the motive and opportunity

to disadvantage its

Bloomberg Television, which is a competitor to NBCU's CNBC. That is according to ex

parte filings at the FCC.

Bloomberg's position is

that the FCC "must deny" the deal unless it requires Comcast to put

all business news nets on channels

adjacent to CNBC, so that it cannot put BTV on a more expensive tier, and

to continue to carry all

business news channels.

Bloomberg wants the FCC

to prevent Comcast from packaging ad sales for non-Comcast owned business

channels with its owned channels

without those other channels' permission and prohibit it from offering

advertisers discounts tied to not

purchasing ads on competing business channels or distributors discounts tied to

less favorable carriage

terms.

It also wants the FCC to

streamline the complaint process, including arbitration for fee disputes.

For a full rundown of

conditions, click here.

