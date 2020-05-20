Bloomberg Launches First 4K Samsung TV Plus Channel

Bloomberg Media on Wednesday launched the first 4K ultra high definition channel on the Samsung TV Plus video service.

Bloomberg TV Plus, the 4K channel, launches on Samsung TV Plus

The Samsung platform is the first place where viewers can watch the channel, Bloomberg TV Plus, in full UHD.

“This is a milestone launch with a number of firsts for Samsung and Bloomberg Media,” said Salek Brodsky, VP of strategic partnerships and business development for Samsung Electronics. “Not only is Bloomberg TV Plus the first 4K UHD channel to be offered on Samsung TV Plus, we’re the first platform to stream it in 4K UHD, and the first to offer it to millions of viewers beyond Bloomberg’s owned and operated channels.”

Bloomberg TV Plus was launched in 2019 and combines business and finance programming with a data-rich display of graphics created for the 4K environment.

“At Bloomberg Media, we’re committed to innovating our products and re-imagining the way news is delivered. As the first business news provider to deliver content in native 4K UHD, Bloomberg TV Plus is truly an enhanced modern news experience for those seeking premium global news designed for streaming.” said M. Scott Havens, global head of digital and media distribution at Bloomberg Media.

Bloomberg Media worked with Wurl, a provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV, to distribute Bloomberg TV+ with High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC), which powers the UHD, high-quality ad-supported streaming experience.

Samsung TV Plus delivers instant access to over 120 news, sports, movie and entertainment channels.