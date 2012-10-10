Bloomberg Fires Back in Neighborhooding Complaint

Bloomberg has told the FCC that Comcast

mischaracterized its position and again asked the FCC to reconsider its Aug. 14

decision to stay a portion of its order that Comcast include Bloomberg TV in

news neighborhoods on its systems.

That

came in a filing with the FCC Wednesday, Bloomberg's response to Comcast's

comments on Bloomberg's request that the FCC reconsider that stay.

The

bureau stayed the portion of the order relating to Comcast channel lineups with

only one standard-definition news neighborhood below channel 100. Bloomberg

says it doesn't support that stay and that Comcast had no basis to claim that

it did. "The Commission should immediately reverse the stay and direct

Comcast to neighborhood Bloomberg TV on [those] channel lineups," said

Bloomberg in the filing.

The

FCC back in May ordered Comcast to reposition the Bloomberg Television business

news channel into "news neighborhoods" in 106 headends -- spanning

the 35 largest U.S. markets -- to comply with a condition of the FCC's approvalof the NBCUniversal deal.

It

issued a clarification of the order Aug. 14 that included the partial stay.

Those

decisions have been interspersed by a series of legal moves and counter-moves

by Comcast and Bloomberg. Comcast says the NBCU condition does not mean that

Comcast is required to relocate Bloomberg TV to three-and-four channel

groupings "almost" all of which were in place "years

before" the NBCU deal, which is why it is fighting the FCC decision.

Bloomberg says it has been trying to avoid a condition it agreed to as part of

the deal.