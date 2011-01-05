BlackburnReintroduces Bill To Kill Net Neutrality Rules

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) Wednesday filed her Internet Freedom Act as her

first order of business in the new, Republican-controlled House of

Representatives.

The bill, which has

more than 60 co-signers including the majority of Republican members of the

House, would invalidate the FCC's network neutrality regs, which a 3-2

Democratic majority approved Dec. 21 in the face of promises by Blackburn and

others that they would try to block it legislatively.

"The FCC's

Christmas week Internet grab points out how important it is that we pass this

bill quickly," she said in announcing the bill. "The only sector of our

economy showing growth is online. In these times, for an unelected bureaucracy

with dubious jurisdiction and misplaced motives to unilaterally regulate that

growth is intolerable. The Internet is more than a communications platform with

modems, fiber, and e-mail. It is a marketplace; one that should be kept

free."

Blackburn recognizes

that getting such a bill through Congress will take time. She called it an

intermediate step, and backed the more immediate move of invoking the

Congressional Review Act.

The FCC regs

are not yet in effect, and won't be for at least a couple more months since the

FCC has set a trigger of 60 days after the rules get the OK from OMB that they

do not run afoul of the Paperwork Reduction Act, which has yet to happen.

Blackburn, a

long-standing and strong critic of net neutrality regs, filed a similar bill

not long after the FCC voted last October to launch the rulemaking to expand

and codify its network neutrality guidelines.

Last month, she

joined with incoming House Energy & Commerce Committee leadership to pledgeto fight the net neutrality rules by whatever means necessary.

Blackburn, who has

compared the FCC to a lifeblood-sucking vampire at the throat of the Internet,

said at the time she would be reintroducing her bill, which came on the first

day of the new Congress.

At the December

press conference, the Republican leaders said they would explore at least three

ways to block implementation of the order: legislation (Blackburn's, for

example), defunding the FCC appropriation, or a special congressional

resolution that would nullify the rules. "We are going to explore every

option to try and reverse this order," said Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) now

the chairman of the powerful House Energy & Commerce Committee. "This

will be the first hearing out of the box," in the next Congress, he said,

with a series of hearings to follow over the next several weeks. "There is

going to be no stone unturned."