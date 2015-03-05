Blackburn Reintroduces Bill Blocking FCC Internet Rules

With the horse not quite out of the barn—the FCC has voted on new open Internet rules but they won't be official for a couple of months at least—Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) has reintroduced a bill that would block Title II reclassification of Internet access, or any other new net rules for that matter.

H.R. 1212, the Internet Freedom Act would state that the rules have no force, and would prohibit the FCC from issuing new network neutrality rules.

Blackburn is vice chair of the Energy & Commerce Committee.

