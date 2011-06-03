Blackburn: House Should Look Into Judicial Watch Charges of NetNeutrality 'Collusion'

Judicial Watch has taken aim at

the FCC and senior Democratic Commissioner Michael Copps over email exchanges with

Free Press during the run-up to the FCC's party line vote to codify and expand

network neutrality rules.

The self-described conservative

group said in a June 2 story on its Web site that its FOIA request for FCC

communications about network neutrality revealed that the FCC had colluded with

Free Press to push for the rules.

Responding to that report, Rep.

Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), a member of the House Communications and Oversight

Subcommittees and a vocal critic of the FCC's net neutrality rule vote, also

saw it as collusion, saying: "I am deeply disturbed by the revelations of

collusion between the FCC and Free Press on the Net Neutrality issue. The FCC

has moved against the will of the people, the wisdom of Congress, and the order

of the courts, to nationalize our most productive marketplace. Now we

know they were assisted by a 'public interest' group who has never had to

disclose who their donors are... I believe this is an issue that requires

closer scrutiny from the House."

Among the e-mails Judicial Watch

offered up as evidence were ones about a pro-network neutrality op ed Copps

penned and Free Press sought,

and one between an FCC special counsel and Free Press over a speakers list for

Internet workshops.

An FCC spokesperson had no comment, but an official speaking on background said of the list:: "FCC staff conducted a search for a broad range of panelists who were experts in the field for the open internet workshops. As the lists of the panelists and record show, representation was unprecedentedly diverse. "

Copps' office had no comment, but

Free Press suggested it was much ado about nothing.

"As you can see from even a

cursory glance at these emails, there is nothing unusual or controversial in

what Judicial Watch 'uncovered.' They found us - shockingly - filing ex partes

about meetings we had, recommending our allies to testify at public hearings,

urging the public to attend those healings, and sending a daily headline

service to anyone who signs up," said Free Press President Craig Aaron.

"This is what activists do: they

contact policymakers and ask them to act in the best interests of the

activists' constituents. In the case of Free Press, our constituents are

the American people who want better media for a better democracy. The

emails don't reflect anything more than that. "We would hope Judicial Watch

were as respectful of our First Amendment right to petition the government as we

are of their right to spin wildly alarmist tales about everyday email

conversations."