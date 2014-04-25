Blackburn To FCC: Do Cost/Benefit Analysis of Net Neutrality Rules

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), a longtime critic of the FCC's network neutrality rules, is no fan of the commission's latest effort to come up with legally sustainable open internet enforcement.

In a letter to FCC chairman Tom Wheeler, Blackburn said the FCC should conduct a cost-benefit analysis of the proposed network neutrality rules (the chairman circulated a draft April 24).

“Despite any evidence of a great consumer harm, the FCC is once again considering regulatory action that could change the future of the Internet as we know it. Before the Administration takes any reckless steps that could jeopardize the explosive growth and innovation of the Internet, it is important the FCC is able to explain the potential costs and its impact on jobs to the American people," she said.

Even before seeing the new rules—Wheeler had outlined his approach earlier this year—Blackburn introduced a bill—a largely symbolic gesture—that would have invalidated them.

Some Republicans, including Blackburn, have been pushing for FCC reform legislation that would require a cost-benefit analysis of all its regulations.