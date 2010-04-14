Blackburn Decries FCC's Net Neutrality Push

It was a case of dueling legislators Wednesday (Apr. 14) as

the Senate Commerce Committee prepared to quiz FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski

on the national broadband plan.

While committee member Senator John Kerry (D-Mass.) was askingWeb surfers to tell their senators they were passionate about network

neutrality and backed the FCC majority on the issue, house Energy &

Commerce Committee member Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) was taking to the Tennessean newspaper and Web site to

decry the commission's "naked power grab disguised by the warm and fuzzy

term 'net neutrality.'"

She said the D.C. appeals court got it right last week and

that its message was that the FCC "lacks the authority to regulate how

Internet service providers manage their networks and deliver online content

without express permission from Congress." The court ruled that the

commission had not sufficiently identified the statutory authority under which

it found that Comcast's network management violated its open internet

guidelines.

Blackburn said it was up to

Congress to weigh in with the final word on that authority, something AT&T

and other network providers have also advised. But she also served notice to

the industry that the next step was theirs.

"The broadband industry has a finite opportunity before

Congress issues that final word," she said. "Unless ISPs create a

robust, self-policing structure to assure the public that the Internet is an

open marketplace where property rights, both material and intellectual, can be

enforced, they invite the kind of regulation I know will stifle future growth."