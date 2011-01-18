Blackburn Blasts Network Neutrality Conditions in Comcast/NBCU

Click here for complete Comcast/NBCU coverage

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), who earlier Tuesday lit into the FCC over its new network neutrality rules (which she has pledged to block legislatively), was not happy with the network neutrality conditions that are part of the FCC's approval of Comcast/NBCU.



She signaled that unhappiness in an e-mailed comment to B&C/Multichannel News: "Once again, it appears that this FCC is holding an employers ability to plan, grow and prosper hostage to their political desires."



Comcast has agreed to abide by a network neutrality "commitment" in the deal, that is not an official condition but is enforceable nonetheless, say FCC sources.



Blackburn called it "a good reminder what two years without appropriate oversight can do to a bureaucracy." Blackburn is a member of the Energy & Commerce Committee and one of a number of Republicans on that committee, including its leadership, who have pledged vigorous oversight over the FCC. They have stressed particular attention to the network neutrality rules, which they are trying to overturn legislatively, including via a bill introduced by Blackburn.

