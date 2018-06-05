Black Caucus Members Praise Starks for FCC Pick

Some key Congressional Black Caucus members were praising the nomination of Geoffrey Starks to succeed Mignon Clyburn on the FCC, taking some credit for the pick as well.

"He is an eminently qualified and highly accomplished public servant who, once confirmed, will continue Commissioner Clyburn’s legacy of protecting consumers, giving a voice to the most vulnerable, and holding wrongdoers accountable," said Reps. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.), G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) and Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.) in a statement.

Starks, who is African American, would replace the first female African American FCC chair in Clyburn. He has been the assistant bureau chief in the FCC's enforcement bureau.

"We are pleased that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer considered and valued our recommendation of Mr. Starks," the representatives said. "As members of the Congressional Black Caucus and the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, we are confident that Mr. Starks will be a strong voice on critical issues before the Commission, particularly those impacting our most vulnerable communities and communities of color."

By custom, the President defers to the Senate minority leader for FCC commissioner picks from the opposite party, in this case Schumer for the Democratic seat.

They called on the Senate--the House does not vote on nominees--to confirm Starks ASAP.