BITAG Will Look at Net Differentiation, Prioritization

The Broadband Internet Technical Advisory Group (BITAG), the independent multistakeholder group addressing management practices issues, says its next technical review will be of prioritization and differentiated treatment of Internet traffic, two hot topics in the network neutrality debate.

Dish sought the review, with a report expected to be released by August, says BITAG.

"Differentiation of Internet network traffic on both wireline and wireless networks is a topic of continued interest among policymakers and the public alike," BITAG said in an annoucement of the review. Douglas Sicker, executive director and chair of the Technical Working Group, will head up the review.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.