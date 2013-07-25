Bipartisan Internet Tax Fairness Bill Introduced

Senate Finance Committee members John Thune

(R-S.D.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) have introduced a bill to prevent multiple

taxation of digital goods and services on the Web, including downloads of TV

shows, movies and apps as online purchases become more mobile along with the

tablet-toting, iPhone accessing folks who make them.

The bill's sponsors

say it would prevent duplicative and discriminatory taxation that could stifle

innovation and the online economy.

The Digital Goods

and Services Tax Fairness Act of 2013 (This legislation would also preclude

discriminatory taxes from being imposed on digital goods and services solely

because they are transmitted over communication networks) prohibits state and

local governments from applying taxes to online products sold over

communications networks that don't apply to similar tangible goods.

The bill also

prevents the imposition of multiple taxes as digital goods and services move

from one jurisdiction to another by making only making the final customer or

end user pay the tax. For example, a summary of the bill says, "if a

consumer is on vacation in another state and downloads a song, the state the

consumer is visiting, the state that houses the server providing the song, and

the consumer's home state could, under the right circumstances, all claim the

authority to tax the purchase."

The Download

Fairness Coalition, whose members include cable operators whose business

depends on all that broadband traffic, was pleased with the bill.

"Establishing a

national framework guiding how state and local taxes can be imposed rationally

and fairly on the digital economy, will help ensure consumers are never subject

to the nightmare scenario where someone downloading a single app or song could

have two or three different taxing jurisdictions all claiming the right to tax

the same download," said the coalition. "The measure will also provide

much needed certainty that will allow the app economy to continue to thrive,

which today supports more than half a million jobs and generates billions of

dollars for small businesses and entrepreneurs all helping to support our

national economy.

Coalition members

include Time Warner Cable, Comcast, Cox and the National Cable &

Telecommunications Association.