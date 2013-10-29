Bills Introduced to Rein In Govt. Blanket Surveillance

The USA FREEDOM Act was introduced in both Houses of Congress Tuesday.

The bill would address

surveillance abuses, described by bill cosponsor and Senate Judiciary

Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) as providing "reasonable limits on the

surveillance powers we give to the government."

The bill was cosponsored by chair of the House

Terrorism Subcommittee Sen. Jim Sensenbrenner (R-Wis.)--cosponsor of

the PATRIOT ACT--who said the bill would "rein in the dragnet collection

of data by the National Security Agency and others,

boost transparency of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (FISA)

Court and provide more transparency about FISA requests.

The bill would end bulk and blanket collection of

communications records, instead limiting them to documents relevant to a

specific investigation.

"These are all commonsense, bipartisan improvements that will ensure appropriate limits are placed on the government's vast surveillance powers," Leahy said.

The bill was also introduced in the House by more than

70 members--from both parties, as was the case with the Senate

bill--including House Communications subcommittee ranking member Anna

Eshoo (D-Calif.).

"The NSA took advantage of the laws Congress wrote

to spy on Americans, and it's imperative to correct them," Eshoo said in

a statement. "This legislation ensures that surveillance of Americans

ceases and puts in place safeguards to prevent

this from happening again. The critical balance between national

security and the constitutional rights of the American people must

always be honored."

Eshoo pointed to some of the FISA court-related

reforms. Currently, only the government can present evidence to FISA

court in seeking to access records. The result, she says, is that 99.7%

of government surveillance requests over the last

three decades have been approved. The bill would create a public

advocate, a sort of public defender for the public interest.

The bill would also: "require the court to publish

declassified summaries of all its major decisions and interpretations of

the law; "allow Internet companies to disclose estimates of the number

of FISC orders they receive each year, and

how many users are impacted."

The bills drew applause from the ACLU, Free Press, computer companies and others.

"Although the USA FREEDOM Act does not fix every

problem with the government's surveillance authorities and programs, it

is an important first step and it deserves broad support," blogged ACLU

legislative council Michelle Richardson.

The Computer and Communications Industry

Association said the bills were a step toward needed reforms.

“Due to

the stifling secrecy that has shrouded these programs for too long, the

public and even some Congressional leaders, currently

lack sufficient information to precisely define the contours and

boundaries that are necessary in this area," said CCIA President Ed

Black. "We hope the upcoming legislative process will fill this void and

provide the insights to undertake the major reforms

that are now clearly necessary. I commend the Leahy/Sensenbrenner

legislation for this beginning. It is vital to reform and properly focus

our current surveillance system.”