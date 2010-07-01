Bill Would Preempt Multiple Net Taxes

Let the online goods

flow freely, or at least more freely, was the message from the Hill Thursday.

Reps. Rick Boucher

(D-Va.) and Lamar Smith (R-Tex.) have introduced a bill that prohibits state

and local duplicative taxation of Internet transactions. Boucher is chair of the House

Communications Subcommittee, while Smith is the ranking member of the Judiciary

Committee.

"Presently,

consumers and businesses engaged in digital commerce may be subject to

multiple, confusing and burdensome taxation because of inconsistent rules

across the thousands of state and local jurisdictions," they said in

announcing the bill.

The legislation says

that taxes may only be imposed on the retail sale of digital goods and

services, not on successive stages of the transaction, and that the tax can

only be levied by the jurisdiction where the customer's tax address is located.

It would also prevent

states from imposing personal property taxes on digital goods and services.

And in the spirit of

broadband deployment, it exempts online health, energy management and educational

services from all state and local taxes.

The National Cable &

Telecommunications Association, whose members include some of the nation's

largest ISPs, supports the bill.