Bill Would Fund Elections With Spectrum Proceeds

A bill that would use proceeds from spectrum

auctions to help finance the political campaigns of House members has been

introduced, and one powerful Republican is trying to make sure it gets a full

vetting.

House Energy & Commerce Committee ranking

member Joe Barton (R-Tex.) has called on committee Chairman Henry Waxman to

hold a hearing on the bill, HR 6116, before it gets any consideration on the

House floor. The bill was referred to the committee.

The Fair Elections Now Act

would provide government matches for contributions by small-dollar contributors

via a Fair Elections Fund that would be fueled by, among other things, money

collected from spectrum auctions.

The FCC already has its eye on some of that money

to help compensate broadcasters for reclaiming their spectrum for wireless and

helping fund an interoperable emergency communications network.

In a letter to Waxman Wednesday, Barton said that

he wanted to make sure the committee exercised its jurisdiction over the bill,

which was introduced by Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.), who is not a member of the

committee.

"Over the last two decades, spectrum auctions

have raised billions of dollars for the American people," Barton wrote to

Waxman. "They have been a source of substantial deficit reduction and have

helped fund important telecommunications initiatives for the good of all

Americans. HR 6116 would now use those auction funds to bail out failing

congressional candidates."