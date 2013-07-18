Bill Re-Introduced to Pair Spectrum for Auction

Reps. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.), Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.) and

Duncan Hunter (R- Calif.) have introduced -- actually reintroduced -- a bill,

the efficient Use of Government Spectrum Act, that would require the FCC to

pair the 1755-1780 MHz band with 2155-2180 MHz and auction it for potential

wireless broadband use, though the bill would allow for government users to

share the spectrum in geographic areas where clearing the band would threaten

military capability.

That provision is an effort to make it a stronger sell to

DOD, which has registered concerns about having to give up the spectrum.

The National Telecommunications and Information

Administration, which oversees government spectrum users much as FCC does commercials,

identified the 1755-1780 block as being able to be freed up from government use

and paired with the 2155-2180 of commercial spectrum already designated for

auction.

Matsuiintroduced a similar bill in the last Congress.

"This bipartisan legislation demonstrates the need to act

swiftly to reallocate the 1755-1780 MHz band. The clock continues to tick on

the AWS-3 auction, and I believe pairing it with the 1755-1780 MHz band

presents our nation with a rare opportunity to spur American innovation and

economic growth in the 21st Century," Matsui said of this latest effort.

Not surprisingly, wireless companies and the consumer

electronics companies that make all those smart devices applauded the move to

goose the freeing up of government spectrum.

"This legislation represents an important effort in

reallocating our nation's valuable spectrum for wireless broadband, while

raising much-needed funds for the U.S. Treasury," said Consumer

Electronics Association president Gary Shapiro. "The 1755-1780 MHz band

represents key spectrum that our nation's innovators need to deploy robust

mobile broadband networks for the benefit of all Americans.

"We applaud the efforts of Reps. Matsui, Guthrie, Smith and

Hunter for introducing this important legislation to address our nation's

spectrum shortage," said Rhod Shaw, executive director of the High Tech

Spectrum Coalition, whose members include Cisco, Intel, Nokia Qualcomm, Samsung:

"If enacted, the bill would present an enormous opportunity to generate

jobs without government expenditures, raise revenue at a time when budgets are

constrained, and increase our GDP."

"AT&T commends Congresswoman Matsui and

Congressman Guthrie for introducing legislation that would free up spectrum

that is critically important for the wireless industry." said Tim McKone, executive

VP of federal relations for AT&T. "While AT&T continues to work

with federal agencies and industry on potential -haring scenarios of

government-held spectrum, the economic benefits of an exclusive licensing framework

cannot be denied. The wireless industry has invested billions of dollars in

infrastructure under this framework. Making the 1755 MHz to 1780 MHz

spectrum available for commercial mobile broadband use will not only spur

additional investment but will further help fund our nationwide public safety

network."