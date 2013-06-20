Bill Introduced to Preempt State Data Breach Notification Laws

To the applause of cable and wireless operators, a trio of

Senators has introduce a bill that preempts what they say is a "messy

patchwork" of state data breach notification laws and replace it with a

single, national standard.

In the event of data breaches, "the bill would direct

companies possessing personal data to notify consumers by mail, email or

telephone if their information is stolen. Senator Toomey introduced an

identical measure last year," the office of bill sponsor Sen. Pat Toomey

(R-Pa.) said.

It would also require companies to take "reasonable

steps" to protect personal information.

Bill co-sponsors include John Thune (R-S.D.) and Angus King

(I-Maine).

"We commend Senator Toomey for the introduction of S.

1193 the 'Data Security and Breach Notification Act of 2013,'" said the

National Cable & Telecommunications Association, "and especially

appreciate that the bill takes the long-overdue step of establishing a level

playing field that treats cable on the same basis as other covered

entities. We look forward to working with Senator Toomey and other

Members of the Senate to bring this legislation to the Senate floor."

"CTIA welcomes the introduction of the Data

Security and Breach Notification Act," said Dot Carpenter, VP, government

affairs, CTIA. "By advancing a proposal that offers a comprehensive,

uniform approach to data security and breach notification, Senators Toomey,

Thune and King demonstrate that it is possible to protect consumers while

providing clear, consistent guidelines to businesses. Their bipartisan

leadership is greatly appreciated."