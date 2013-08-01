Bill Introduced to Permanently Extend Ban on Taxing ISP Access

Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and John Thune (R-S.D.) have

introduced the Internet

Tax Freedom Forever Act, which would permanently extend the current ban -- instituted

under the Internet Tax Freedom Act -- on state and local taxation on Internet

access service.

The Internet Tax Freedom Act was enacted in 1998 and has

been extended three times since. It is currently scheduled to expire Nov. 1,

2014, so the new bill would make that moot.

Cash-strapped states and local governments are always

looking for new revenue sources, but the bill would make sure that would not

include taxes on access to the Internet. That would make sense given that the

government has made a priority of promoting Internet access and adoption and

keeping the cost down.

"Our legislation would make permanent the prohibition

on Internet access taxes, would prevent multiple and discriminatory taxes on

Internet commerce, and would promote Internet access throughout the country,

which is especially important in rural areas of South Dakota," said Thune

of the new bill.

The applause from industry was almost deafening.

"We applaud Senators Wyden and Thune on the introduction of

the Internet Tax Freedom Forever Act," said the National Cable &

Telecommunications Association in a statement. "Extending the Internet tax

moratorium will protect consumers and small businesses from new and burdensome

state and local taxes on Internet access. We look forward to working with

members on swift passage of this legislation."

Broadband for America echoed the NCTA's sentiments.

“We applaud Senators Ron Wyden and John Thune for their leadership on these critical pieces of legislation, and urge Democrats and Republicans in Congress to act quickly to pass them," said the company, a coalition of more than 300 companies including NCTA, so the cable association was doubly represented. "Passage of a the Internet Tax Freedom Act will ensure that consumers’ access to broadband will continue to be protected from onerous local taxes and fees. Likewise, under the pro-consumer Digital Goods and Services Act will end duplicative taxation on a single digital download. The Internet must not be subject to arbitrary taxes on a state-by-state basis, which can discourage adoption, innovation and investment.

Wireless access providers were equally appreciative of the

effort, which comes just a day before Congress is expected to adjourn until

September. "T-Mobile applauds Senators Wyden and Thune for their leadership in

protecting access to the Internet and ensuring it remains affordable for all

consumers," said Tony Russo, VP for T-Mobile U.S. "The Internet

remains one of the greatest job creators and growth engines for our national

economy. The legislation introduced today will provide a permanent and

predictable tax environment for businesses to grow, and promote further

broadband adoption in all parts of America."

Aseparate bill that was voted out of the House Judiciary Committee last

month would also prevent multiple taxation of goods sold over the Internet.